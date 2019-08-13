One of the many highlights of Kumho Tyre’s partnership agreement with leading Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, is the annual five-a-side tournament that the Club lays on for Kumho’s UK customers; a money-can’t buy experience that is eagerly anticipated by all concerned. The competition is contested by eight teams, each of which is coached and managed by a Spurs Legend, and takes place at the Club’s world-class Hotspur Way Training Centre.

For the recent encounter the star-studded line-up of managers was: Cliff Jones, Paul Allen, David Howells, Graham Roberts, Micky Hazard, Clive Allen, Paul Miller and Steve Sedgley. The notoriously competitive Jones, now 84 years young, managed to steer his teams to victory for the first two such competitions, but this year it was the turn of Paul Miller’s quintet (the 81ers), which got the better of Micky Hazard’s squad (the Curly Tops) in the final clash of the day. The mini-tournament was compered by the Club’s enthusiastic stadium announcer Paul Coyte.

Said Kumho’s UK Marketing Director John Thrupp: “There are numerous facets to our role as Official Tyre Partner to Spurs, apart from the fantastic brand presence it affords us, of which the Kumho Tournament is one of the most enjoyable. It is a unique opportunity for the staff of our more soccer-oriented customers to rub shoulders with some true legends of the game - an experience they are unlikely to forget.”

Further information on Kumho and its products for cars, SUVs, vans and trucks is available at www.kumhotyre.co.uk.