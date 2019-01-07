Kwik Fit, the UK’s largest automotive servicing and repair company, today announces that it has selected Children with Cancer UK as its first ever Charity of the Year. The UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people was chosen following a vote open to more than 5,000 Kwik Fit employees across the UK.

Kwik Fit staff could choose from a shortlist of three national charities, each of which had produced a bespoke appeal message for the company. Children with Cancer UK received over half the votes cast by employees.

The partnership, which will run throughout 2019, has a fundraising target of £1,000,000 with the objective of helping to fund new family accommodation at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to keep families together whilst children from across the UK receive cancer treatment.

Jason Rigby, director of fundraising and communications of Children with Cancer UK, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Kwik Fit staff as their very first charity of the year. The enthusiasm we have already seen from Kwik Fit has been incredible and we are sure that this partnership will help ensure that children with cancer, along with their families, continue to receive the right care and support at a time when they need it the most.”

Mark Slade, managing director of Kwik Fit, said: “We’re really looking forward to working with Children with Cancer UK this year. The work they do and the families they help clearly resonated with our staff right across the UK. We have events planned throughout the country with the aim of making a real difference to the charity.”

Children with Cancer UK’s mission is to improve survival rates and the quality of survival in young cancer patients and to find ways to prevent cancer in the future. It funds research, works to raise awareness and also provides practical support for young cancer patients and their families.

During the year, Kwik Fit will run a host of fundraising activities to support the charity’s work, including a major cycling event connecting Kwik Fit centres, mass participation by staff in the Virgin Money London Marathon and the Simplyhealth Great North Run, a staff lottery, golf days and other local events.

Details of the ongoing fundraising programme will be shared via social media, with customers able to follow the company on Twitter at @kwik_fit.

