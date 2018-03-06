The UK’s largest automotive repair company also retained the Fleet Services Provider of the Year title, was a finalist for the Innovation Award and corporate account manager Luke Penn was a finalist for the Service Excellence Award, which recognises the work of individual employees at suppliers.

Alphabet introduced the ‘Supplier Awards’ last year with Kwik Fit winning the Fleet Services Provider of the Year title.

This year, the second year of the Awards, Kwik Fit went one step further and saw off the competition from the seven other category winners to be named overall Service Provider of the Year.

Nick Brownrigg, Alphabet (GB) Limited CEO, who presented the final award, said: “Kwik Fit deservedly earned our top honour and title of Alphabet Service Provider for 2018 because the business achieved consistently excellent results across all of our criteria - whether that’s in the ‘hard numbers’ of key performance indicators, customer satisfaction and net promoter scores, or the softer aspects such as innovations delivered and their approach to the relationship. Kwik Fit was chosen for its all-round approach to partnership, collaboration, innovation and service excellence.”