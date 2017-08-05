Kwik Fit Opens 10th Centre in Hungary

Kwik Fit has announced that it has officially begun automotive repairs and servicing in its tenth location in Hungary, with the addition of a new centre in Kecskemét.



The opening ceremony for the centre was performed by Olympic medal winning wrestler Norbert Növényi and István Bogasov, Kecskemét city councillor, who joined centre owner Gyorgy Meszaros to mark the start of operations. Gyorgy Meszaros is running the Kecskemét centre under a franchise agreement with Kwik Fit Hungary. Meszaros has operated a car dealership on the site since 2003 and saw a Kwik Fit franchise as a way to offer customers a full range of automotive maintenance and repair services under an internationally respected brand.

Kwik Fit centres in Hungary look like and operate on the same principles as those in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. There is scope for different formats within the franchise agreement, from centres offering a full range of tyre replacement and limited mechanical services to offering an extensive range of Tyre & mechanical services. Customers of the network in Hungary will also benefit from the Kwik Fit European Guarantee – any work carried out by a Kwik Fit in one European country is automatically guaranteed in any Kwik Fit across Europe.

Kwik Fit provides franchisees with access to training, including use of its UK training academies, and support in areas such as operational procedures, marketing and technology. Any independent operator in Hungary who is interested in the opportunity to join the Kwik Fit Hungary franchise programme should contact Berényi Csaba - Business Development Manager.

Kwik Fit is the market leader in the UK and the Netherlands with over 750 centres operating under the Kwik Fit brand. It has also recently launched a franchise agreement in Italy, with its first Italian centre opening in Milan in April. It has a target of 20 franchises to be opened in Italy by the end of the year, with the longer term aim of up to 200 centres by 2025-



