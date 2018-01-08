Kwik Fit Power Secures new three-year British Gas Tyre Deal

Kwik Fit has regained the contract to exclusively supply a range of tyre-related services to British Gas, which operates one of the UK’s largest owner fleets. The three-year contract, which is now live, sees the UK’s largest automotive repair company deliver tyre repair and replacement, tyre management, authorisation and invoicing and tyre safety checks on the 12,500-strong British Gas liveried van fleet.

The sole supply contract is one of Kwik Fit’s largest to an end-user fleet and has been regained after a 10-year partnership was interrupted three years ago.

Critical to Kwik Fit regaining the business was its nationwide Mobile tyre fitting service with British Gas focused on ensuring vehicle downtime is kept to an absolute minimum.

Kwik Fit operates a 200-strong centrally-managed Mobile fleet and its ‘Mobile7’ operation launched inside the M25 last year has now been extended to cover other regions such as the West Midlands and North West.

British Gas previously enjoyed a long-time partnership with Kwik Fit, but in 2014 made the switch to another provider. However, Kwik Fit’s market-leading Mobile service was a key reason for British Gas making the decision to return.

British Gas’s customer-focused operation means that there is little time for vehicles to be off the road. Consequently, it expects the majority of vehicles to be serviced by Kwik-Fit’s mobile technicians to ensure downtime is kept to an absolute minimum.

What’s more, the technicians also undertake tyre safety checks with the Mobile vans pre-loaded with a stock of tyres to ensure immediate replacement if required. That further reduces vehicle downtime and inconvenience as both tasks - inspection and replacement - are fulfilled as a single job. Critically, the use of Kwik Fit’s tyre inspection service also ensures that British Gas meets all of its at-work driving health and safety obligations.

Kwik Fit GB fleet sales director Andy Fern said: “British Gas operates a very high-profile and technical van fleet and the whole Kwik Fit team is proud to be serving the company again. Winning the new contract was a team effort and British Gas detected Kwik Fit’s hunger to win the contract during the negotiations. Now, following implementation, we will continue the momentum and deliver on our commitment to provide a first-class level of service and exceed key performance indicators laid down by a high-profile customer.”