KWIK FIT REACHES 5O IN ITALY

In advance of exhibiting at the Autopromotec show on 22-26 May, Kwik Fit today announces that in just three years it has grown to become the fourth largest branded network in Italy. 51 centres now operate under the Kwik Fit brand across Italy, with the network most recently adding a very-well established operator in San Marino.

Gualandi Gomme by Now is owned by a family with three generations in the tyre industry and has been operating for around fifty years. The centre is located next to a significant new development in San Marino - a large luxury shopping mall which is due to open in 2022. The owners of the centre felt that being part of a major international brand would present clear benefits as they look to grow both tyre replacement and mechanical work.

The growth of the Kwik Fit brand in the Italian market is a result of the partnership between Kwik Fit and CDG-ONE Srl, a tyre distributor owned by Segema SpA (Magri Gomme Group). Since the two companies came together in 2016 they have been working to build a franchised network, and progress has been well ahead of their predicted growth.

This rapid growth is a clear result of the Kwik Fit brand appealing to established independent operators across Italy. They have seen the benefits that scale can bring, both in operational and trading support, as well as in the marketing expertise developed by Kwik Fit over many years of growing a leading automotive brand. The team will be at Autopromotec in Bologna to provide attendees with greater insight into this support and the opportunities from becoming a franchisee.

Dominick Rossini, centre manager of Gualandi Gomme by Now, said: “We’ve been watching the growth of the Kwik Fit brand in Italy over the last two years with great interest. We have established a strong reputation as an independent in San Marino but we believe that new developments in our area provide us with an opportunity to take our business to the next level. We feel that becoming part of the Kwik Fit family will be a massive boost in maximising this opportunity for growth.

The Kwik Fit network is being built by bringing together successful independent centres, often with many years of operating in their locations. Their owners have seen the advantages of becoming a Kwik Fit franchisee in increasing both the overall revenue and profitability of their business, as well as getting access to the latest industry developments.

Federico Tebaldini, CEO of CDG-ONE, said: "The rapid growth of the network is a demonstration of the strength of the Kwik Fit brand and the support which franchisees are receiving. The feedback from motorists and operators alike has been very positive and we expect to continue to grow the breadth and depth of the Kwik Fit network across Italy over the coming years, as we build to our target network size of 200 centres.

“We are delighted to be attending Autopromotec and look forward to discussing the future potential of the brand with any Italian operators interested in becoming a franchisee.”

Kwik Fit can be found at Autopromotec on the Magri Gomme group stand, located at hall 15, stand A37. In addition, any independent operator in Italy who isn’t attending the show but is interested in the opportunity to join theKwik Fit franchise programme can find more details and contact CDG-ONE via the website: http://www.kwik-fit.it