KWIK FIT WINS THREE-YEAR SOLE SUPPLY SG FLEET TYRE DEAL

Kwik Fit, the UK’s largest automotive repair company, has won a three-year sole supply contract with SG Fleet UK for the provision of tyres and associated products.

Australia-based SG Fleet Group, a global leasing and fleet management specialist, grew its presence in the UK with the acquisition of first Fleet Hire and then Motiva Group. SG Fleet UK now has more than 13,000 company cars and vans under management.

Kwik Fit, which has previously been a supplier to both Fleet Hire and Motiva Group, won the contract due to a number of factors including:

Customer convenience with seven day a week service and long opening hours across its national network of significantly more than 600 centres.

The nationwide availability of Kwik Mobile, including its ‘Mobile7’ tyre-fitting service operating 8.30am to 8.30pm seven days a week in an increasing number of major conurbations across the UK.

A comprehensive end-to-end tyre management solution incorporating authorisation according to fleet tyre policy and invoicing.

Premium Michelin tyres dominate the tyre fitment policy, a product that SG Fleet has aligned itself with in recent years, and that is supported with other premium branded tyres.

Chris Joyce, operations director, SG Fleet, said: “The Kwik Fit brand is extremely well-known by our fleet operator and driver communities. Its national centre coverage coupled with widespread Mobile coverage, including ‘Mobile7’ availability, means that SG Fleet is able to provide customers with a comprehensive one-stop shop facility.

“Previously SG Fleet has had separate suppliers for different aspects of the business, but our marketplace review identified that Kwik Fit had the capability to be a one-stop service provider for tyres, brakes and associated products including MoTs. That ensures a straight-forward solution for our customer base.”

Andy Fern, fleet sales director, Kwik Fit GB, said: “Kwik Fit is naturally delighted to win the contract with SG Fleet, which further cements our status as the major provider of tyres and related services to the UK’s leading vehicle contract hire and leasing companies.



“Kwik Fit continues to focus on delivering a range of flexible services to all of its customers through its UK-wide network of centres and its Mobile operation. We will continue that momentum and deliver on our commitment to provide a first-class level of service.



“Kwik Fit’s strength is that the company offers a tyre fitting service solution to meet all customer needs: centre arrive and drive; pre-booked appointments; Mobile and out-of-hours ‘Mobile7’. Kwik Fit’s focus is on delivering what clients want and that means a multi-offering approach, which sets us apart from competitors.”