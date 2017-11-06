KWIK FIT WINS TOP TITLE FOR SERVICE FROM LEX AUTOLEASE

Kwik Fit, the UK’s largest automotive repair company, has been named Fleet Service Provider of the Year by Lex Autolease, the UK’s leading vehicle management and fleet leasing company with a fleet of more than 380,000 cars and light commercial vehicles.

The prestigious award, presented at Lex Autolease’s annual Supplier Conference, comes as the two companies celebrate a 20-year sole supply arrangement. What’s more, Kwik Fit has been a supplier to Lex Autolease since the 1980s and over the years the partnership has expanded to not only embrace tyre repair and replacement but additionally a range of ancillary services, including vehicle servicing and MoTs.

Kwik Fit GB fleet sales director Andy Fern said: “Kwik Fit and Lex Autolease have a business relationship that stretches back to the days when the fleet industry was in its infancy. Both companies have expanded together to be number one in their respective sectors and being named Fleet Service Provider of the Year in Kwik Fit’s 30th anniversary year makes the award extra special.

“However, business growth and success only comes by truly understanding the requirements of customers. That is why the Kwik Fit team spend many hours with Lex Autolease employees at all levels of the business to gain detailed insight into not only their requirements but those of their end-user fleet customers.”