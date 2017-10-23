Complete road haulage specialist Fagan & Whalley have selected Hankook Tyre UK to supply tyres for its 164-strong fleet of Scania trucks and 342 trailers. The Lancashire-based haulier chose Hankook after being offered a complete tyre solution coupled with an unrivalled service and support package. Fagen & Whalley have adopted the Hankook SmartFlex AH31 to all steer and lift axles, the SmartFlex DH31 fitment to all drive axles and the TH22 for all trailer fitments. The selected tyre policy will provide stability, traction and high mileage returns across all areas of the operation throughout the UK.

Fagan & Whalley now operate an all new Hankook tyre policy with a focus on reducing tyre costs across the fleet. A dedicated tyre management programme ensures the servicing dealers are proactive in providing a comprehensive tyre management service in line with the dedicated service level agreement and regular review meetings enhance the proactive working relationship between the two companies. Roy Yeomans, Key Account Manager at Hankook Tyre UK Ltd said, “We are delighted to have been chosen by Fagan & Whalley as the sole provider to the company’s truck fleet. As a highly-regarded established complete road haulage specialist, Fagan & Whalley is used to partnering with respected and reliable suppliers and we are looking forward to delivering an exceptional service, ensuring the Hankook fitment achieves its full life potential, whilst delivering reduced costs to Fagan & Whalley.”

Adam Burgess, Fleet Engineer at Fagan & Whalley said, “Fagan & Whalley are proud of their heritage, and build relationships based on our core values. It is these common goals Hankook Tyre and Fagan & Whalley both share, which bodes well for a positive future.”







