Launch gets set for Automechanika

Launch UK is set to unveil its latest range of exceptional automotive diagnostic tools, harnessing the most up to date technology at Automechanika Birmingham 2019 on stand Y154, taking place at the NEC from 4 - 6 June.

Premiering at the event is the new EuroTab II, the most advanced diagnostic tool available from Launch. The workshop ready EuroTab II comes with a 10.1” screen and 2.0 GHZ 8-Core. Based on the latest Android technology and Launch’s innovative vehicle software, the Eurotab II creates a high-end diagnosis solution, while bringing a wealth of benefits, including wide manufacturer coverage, powerful test functions, dealer-level functions and accurate live data.

Also new is the SmartBox 3.0, a high-end multi-function diagnostic connector and, X-431 ADAS, the latest automotive ADAS camera and radar calibration equipment developed by Launch UK. When used in conjunction with X-431 EURO PRO 4 or X-431 EURO TAB, it enables technicians to simply calibrate camera- and radar-based ADAS systems.

Visitors will also catch a glimpse of the new BST-860 battery tester system, offering a complete testing solution for technicians. Suitable for testing 6 V, 12 V and 24 V batteries, as well as the Stop/Start battery and other related electrical systems, the BST-860 comes with an integrated thermal printer, so that users can hand the testing report to customers.

Pilot TPMS is a professional diagnostic tool that integrates the passenger vehicle’s basic diagnostic functions, common special functions and TPMS sensor activation, reading, programming (LAUNCH RF-Sensor) and learning. Covering more than 30 imported vehicle brands, it activates reading tire pressure information via low-frequency or high-frequency reception signals and resets the TPMS module by OBD interface.

Expanding the Launch range will be the TIT-201 Thermal imaging Camera. Using advanced infrared technology, the product can convert the radiation information into image and clearly display it on screen. It plays an integral part in engine fault diagnosis and exhaust pipe tests to name but two.

Among other product highlights, Launch offers additional advantages such as excellent technical support, a 24-month warranty and two years’ worth of free updates worth over £600.

Launch’s technical experts will be on stand to offer their technical know-how and answer any questions.

Dave Richards, Launch UK managing director, said: “Attending Automechanika is the ideal platform to unveil our latest range of advanced diagnostics solutions to the aftermarket, and the perfect opportunity to show customers the extensive level of support they receive when using Launch products.

“We continue to push ourselves beyond any other brand, underpinning our expertise in providing key solutions to technicians and garages throughout the UK.”