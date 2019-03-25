LDV IS GIVING AWAY A BRAND-NEW EV80 ELECTRIC VAN AHEAD OF CV SHOW 2019

To celebrate its fourth year of participation at the CV Show, LDV is giving van lovers the chance to win a brand-new Electric EV80 worth more than £60,000.

LDV is returning to the Commercial Vehicle Show this year and to celebrate its attendance, where it will showcase its latest range of zero emissions goods vehicles, LDV is giving away a brand new EV80.

The first electric vehicle launched as part of the LDV range of commercial vehicles, the EV80 boasts a 120-mile range on a single charge and, thanks to the high-capacity lithium battery, can be fully charged in less than 90 minutes. It is an outstanding vehicle for city driving and is already being used by delivery and utility companies, together with selected city councils, all over the UK.

The prize EV80 will be presented to one lucky winner at the CV Show on 30 April and, as part of the giveaway, the winner and a guest will be invited to a five-star stay in a Birmingham hotel.

To be in with a chance to win, visitors need to complete a short survey, which can be done online via https://myldv.co.uk/ldv-ev80-great-give-away. Terms and conditions apply and can be read via the link.

Mark Barrett, LDV UK and Ireland general manager, said, “We wish all entrants good luck and we look forward to seeing you at the CV Show 2019. Alongside the latest range of Light Goods Vehicles, LDV will have a number of representatives from SAIC Maxus Automotive in China in attendance at the event together with management representatives from its UK and Irish dealerships, at what promises to be another action-packed event.”