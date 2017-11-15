The ATS Euromaster centres – in Perth and Forfar, Scotland; Abergavenny, Wales; and Tavistock, England – that have been picked to become BFGoodrich specialists are all located in popular off-road havens, ideally placed to cater to all-terrain tyre needs in their respective communities.

For its Off-Road Centre initiative, BFGoodrich carefully selected tyre retailers recognised by enthusiastic off-roaders as leaders in the field to become ambassadors for the company.

Steve Watson, Center Operations Manager at ATS Euromaster in Tavistock, Devon, says: “BFGoodrich is the best in the business for all-terrain tyres. Once somebody’s bought them, they’re hooked on them. They will sell themselves – but it’s important that we’re able to back up the sales with product knowledge and expertise, which is what the partnership programme will give us.

“All the help’s there if we need it. It’s a specialist market so it’s all about spending time with the customer and making sure they’re getting the right product for their vehicle. Once you’ve seen them being used and what they’re capable of, you’ve got even more confidence to sell them.”

Mark Meagher, BFGoodrich’s Programme Manager for the UK and Ireland, reveals: “ATS Euromaster is one of the UK’s largest, most highly trusted and skilled tyre providers. The four selected for the Off-Road Centre network were obvious choices because of their expertise in the off-road market, proximity to all-terrain hotspots and dedication to customer service.

“Having ATS Euromaster on board will provide a boost in sales and profile – for both parties – and cement BFGoodrich’s reputation as the leading tyre manufacturer for all-terrain driving, offering exceptional performance and durability.”