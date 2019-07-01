Lexus and Toyo Tires visit Goodwood

This weekend, Jordanian drift star, Ahmad Daham participates in the Worlds greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture, Goodwood Festival of Speed. Driving his unique Lexus RC-F, equipped with Proxes Sport tyres, Daham will be putting on a tyre shredding spectacle in front of a packed house at the event.

Last weekend Ahmad Daham thrilled the spectators in Plock (Poland) with spectacular drift moves, smoking tyres and extraordinary driving skills at round 3 of the drift masters. From 4th to 7thJuly fans and motorsport enthusiasts can get very close to the star from Jordan: Ahmad Daham will take part at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with his Lexus RC-F.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is unparalleled, attracting visitors from across the globe to the ancestral home of the Duke of Richmond in southern England. A combination of the rich and diverse car culture mixed with motorsport, steeped in history, attracts a sell-out crowd every year. In front of a breathtaking backdrop, there is the unique opportunity to get very close to stars, their cars and motorcycles.

For three days the Goodwood House will become a Mecca for all motorsport fans. The event combines competitive racing up the famous hill climb circuit with demonstration drives of rare and exciting vehicles. Ahmad Daham, one of drift’s most talented drivers, was invited to participate, giving visitors a chance to see his Lexus RC-F equipped with Toyo tyres, in spectacular action.

Ahmad Daham is the current Drift Champion of the Emirates and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest Twin Drift. He is multiple former Middle East champion and was "King of the Desert" in 2016 and 2017.

Toyo Tires and Daham have a close partnership. A combination of Proxes R888R road legal race tyres and Proxes Sport road tyres, ensure he always performs at the highest level.