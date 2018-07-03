Lindleys Autocentres West Bridgford branch assistant manager, Marcin Chilpala was named as winner of the coveted Auto-Mechanik of the year 2018 award at Automechanika Birmingham’s Garage of the Year awards ceremony, held in the Director’s Lounge at Aston Villa Football Club in June.

Just 32 garages made it to the final shortlists for the six awards, from over 100 entries made by leading garages from around the UK.



James Onions, Managing Director of awards hosts and industry publisher Garage Wire, commented: “The quality and professionalism of the finalists made decisions incredibly tough.Motorists can be reassured by the strenuous efforts all our Garage of the Year finalists make to deliver excellent customer service; the UK’s independent garage industry is in great shape.”



The awards were sponsored by some of the biggest names in the automotive aftermarket, including the Independent Garage Association, Elta, EDT Automotive, AA Garage Guide, Autologic, Launch UK and The Parts Alliance, each of whom were present at the ceremony to hand the winner their trophy.

For more information please visit www.lindleysautocentres.co.uk