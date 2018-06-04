Lloyd extends his TCR UK championship lead

Daniel Lloyd secured a remarkable sixth consecutive victory in the new, Yokohama-backed TCR UK series at Brands Hatch this weekend, extending his championship lead to 99 points.

Piloting his WestCoast Racing prepared Volkswagen Golf GTI, Lloyd powered to victory in a thrilling, action-packed first race of the weekend, fighting off challenges from Ollie Taylor in his Honda Civic Type R FK7 and Lewis Kent in his Essex & Kent Motorsport prepared Hyundai i30N who finished second and third respectively.

In the second race of the weekend Lloyd started on the fifth row of the grid but after making a strong start, he cut through the field to take the chequered flag ahead of his teammate Jessica Bäckman, giving WestCoast Racing a glorious 1-2 finish ahead of Howard Fuller, who took the final podium spot in his Honda Civic.

Speaking after the second race, Lloyd said, “That wasn’t easy by any means, but it was good fun. I don’t know what happened to Carl [Swift] at the end, but I’m gutted for him, he put up a mega fight. That fight with Carl shows a lot about the championship - it is competitive. It’s not just leading, which I’ve shown I can do, but getting through the traffic cleanly. I’m not taking it for granted, working hard every time - everyone keeps saying it looks easy, but I’m working harder than I ever have done, so I’m really pleased.”

Meanwhile, Jesscia Bäckman said, “This result means everything to me; my goal this year was to get a podium and now I’ve got that, so I’m very happy. I also need to thank my team-mate Dan Lloyd for all his help this year, and also a big thank you to all the team at WestCoast Racing who did a great job.”

In addition to the army of motorsport fans who travelled to Brands Hatch to watch the live action, the TCR UK series continued to reach out to fans far and wide with live online streaming of the races.

The next rounds, which mark the halfway point of the season, will take place at Castle Combe in Wiltshire over the weekend of the 14-15 July.