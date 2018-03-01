Michelin solutions has appointed Stewart Pooley as Sales Manager for its UK and Ireland bus and coach division.

After more than two years as UK Original Equipment Manager for Michelin’s truck and bus arm, Pooley, 60, will be responsible for steering Michelin solutions’ ever-evolving digital offers into the marketplace.

A long-serving Michelin employee of 28 years, Pooley brings a vast breadth of experience to the role – having previously been part of the Michelin solutions sales team from 2013 to 2015 – and he’s excited by the technologies Michelin solutions is developing for the bus and coach sector.

He says: “The industry is changing at a fast pace, but Michelin solutions is ahead of the curve thanks to the range of digital offers which have already begun to help bus and coach operators strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of their fleets."