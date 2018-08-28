National motor retailer Lookers has completed the West Midlands leg of the biggest charity drive in its history - the Lookers Electric Charge, where staff doffed their caps and took part dressed as characters from hit show Peaky Blinders.

The carbon-neutral challenge, which is in aid of motor industry charity Ben, will eventually see a relay of electric and hybrid vehicles travel 2,000 miles down the country to destinations including all 154 of the retailer’s franchised dealerships, where a range of weird and wonderful fundraising events are being held.

The relay started in Dublin in May and has travelled through Scotland, the North East, Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside and has now finished its West Midlands leg.

During its stint in the region, staff have been hard at work raising money by holding bake sales and raffles, as well as driving their electric vehicles dressed aseverything from Batman and Robin at Mercedes-Benz Wolverhampton to Hawaiian Hula Girls at Knights BMW and MINI Stafford.

Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury even saw a visit by President Trump, while it was Mercedes-Benz Walsall that played host to members of the Shelby crime family.

The electric car relay will take in all 17 of Lookers’ West Midlands dealerships, which include joint Mercedes-Benz/smart and BMW/MINI sites, before making its way to its final stages, which will include Surrey, Greater London and the South Coast.

Lookers CEO Andy Bruce said: “The effort that everyone has put in to make this fund-raising project such a huge success has been really heart-warming. Ben is a fantastic charity that does so much to support those people in the motor industry that are in need, so it’s great to be able to give back in this way.”

Zara Ross, Chief Executive at Ben, said: “We have been following the Lookers Electric Charge since it started in May and have been blown away by how much they’ve embraced the challenge. It’s certainly given us more than a few laughs.”

You can follow all the action from the Lookers Electric Charge microsite at LOOKERS.CO.UK/EC4BEN, the Lookers YouTube Channel LookersWebTV, and Lookers’ Facebook and Twitter pages @lookersgroup, all of which use the hashtag #LookersEC4Ben.