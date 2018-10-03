National motor retailer Lookers is set to encourage those with a variety of disabilities to visit its dealerships with the launch of the first Motability Awareness Week across its network.

The week, to take place between 6th-13th October, coincides with the National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour initiative and will see each participating dealership make changes to their showrooms such as turning down the lights and turning the music off.

The hour, which will be held at different times depending on the dealership, will also see Lookers provide in-depth expertise from qualified Motability Specialists who will be on hand to provide advice about the Motability scheme as well as help customers choose the right car.

The Lookers franchised brands with dealerships taking part are; Ford, Nissan, Renault, Dacia, BMW, Volkswagen, Skoda, Kia, Seat, Volvo, Vauxhall and Mercedes Benz.

The Motability Scheme is operated by a registered charity and provides an affordable, worry-free way for people with disabilities to lease a car, scooter or powered wheelchair in exchange for their mobility allowance.

Lookers Motability Awareness Week will also highlight Guide Dogs Week, which is being held by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and will see Lookers take part by launching its latest in a range of ‘Lucky’ picture books, which feature its four-legged mascot and will teach children about the role of guide dogs within our community.

The group will also soon be introducing Lookers branded dog bowls in its dealerships to help them become even more guide dog friendly.

David Vaughan, Motability Specialist at Lookers, said: “Lookers Motability Awareness Week is the perfect opportunity for our customers to ask questions about the Motability Scheme and to view the wide range of Motability cars we have to offer across the group. We are always looking for new ways to make our customer experience even better, which is why we will also be taking part in the National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour. The diverse needs of our customers is paramount to us and we are looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces through our doors.”

As well as being a long-term supporter of the Motability Scheme, Lookers has been a strong advocate of charities that support those living with autism and earlier this year became a Gold Sponsor of Leeds Autism Services.

Danielle Furness, Partnership & Development Officer at Leeds Autism Services (LAS), said: “More and more retailers are beginning to understand the importance of appearing more inclusive to a wider section of our society and Lookers should be applauded for making their dealerships more autism friendly. Those living with the condition will account for a great number of its current and potential customer base, so this initiative is a great step forward.”

Lookers Motability Awareness Week takes place between 6th and 13th October. Customers are advised to call their local dealership to confirm its participation and the availability of Motability specialists, as well as individual timings.

To view a case study outlining how the Motability scheme is helping people gain independence through driving, click here.