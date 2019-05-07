Industry leaders from the UK Aftermarket will come together at an exclusive event, the Aftermarket Power Network, premiering at Automechanika Birmingham on Tuesday 4th June, in Hall 20, NEC.

Organisers have announced that Lord Sebastian Coe will join the launch event to address and network with this very important group. Throughout his career, Lord Coe has found success by leading from the front to make a vision a reality. Lord Coe brings energy, passion and innovation to all his work, qualities which we can learn from in tackling the challenges the industry faces.

200 leading personnel from the UK automotive aftermarket will be at the invite-only event, hosted in the keynote area of the show and sponsored by ZF, SMMT and IAAF.

This new initiative is designed to bring together the most influential leaders across the full breadth of the UK automotive aftermarket.

By attending, senior peers from suppliers, customers and industry associations will be given an exclusive opportunity to network, whilst discussing the present state and future of the market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “The aftermarket is a vital component of the UK’s automotive sector, contributing £12 billion to the economy and supporting 345,600 jobs. The Aftermarket Power Network is an excellent initiative which will help foster new relationships and create business opportunities.

“Moreover, with a speaker in Lord Coe who has proven himself successful in so many different fields, the event will inspire the leadership and competitive ethos necessary to enable the sector to meet the multiple challenges it faces. The timing of this new event couldn’t be better.”

Wendy Williamson, IAAF Chief Executive, said: “The industry faces a variety of challenges that threaten to shake up the entire automotive aftermarket, so it is extremely encouraging that such an important initiative has been launched which will bring together some of the biggest players across the industry to share their insight and knowledge for a secure, thriving future.”

Martyn Houghton, Senior Manager IAM at ZF Aftermarket, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Aftermarket Power Network at Automechanika Birmingham 2019. The networking event mirrors our own objectives, which is to bring people in the automotive industry together and learn more about how ZF’s extensive products and services can help grow and develop businesses up and down the supply chain.”