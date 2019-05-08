Luca Mai joins Triangle Tyre as OTR Director for Europe

Triangle Tyre has added a new member to its European team from May 1.

Corrado Moglia, General Manager of the European operations declares “It is with pleasure and pride that I am announcing that Luca Mai has just joined our team in the position of OTR Director, Europe. Luca is a renowned name in the tyre industry and has a tremendous 30 years career record, mostly concentrated on OTR products in Europe, but he has also covered larger areas outside our region.

He has deep knowledge of OTR both technically and commercially and he has managed teams and important OTR projects.

We count on him to consolidate and further expand our already impressive double-digit market share in Europe, through the relationship with our existing customers, the development of our range and new OE projects”.