As an industry leader, and currently the fastest growing OTR company in the world, Magna Tyres Group is committed to delivering the premium quality and guaranteeing the product availability demanded by its ever-growing customer base. Earlier this year Magna Tyres Group started the production of NEW Made in Holland Magna Tyres at the Hardenberg factory in the Netherlands.



Now, only six months after the grand opening event in January, the first expansion – which almost doubles the production capacity - has already been completed. New capacity was added to keep up with the fast growing demand for the popular 26.5R25 and 29.5R25 OTR sizes. This improves product availability for the loyal Magna customer base and will also increase the Magna Tyres Group growth even further!



The 29.5R25 Magna MA02 is an E3+ / L3+ tyre and is designed for wheel loaders, dumpers, scrapers and bulldozers. The wide shoulders increase the contact surface for more traction. The rubber compound, which we use for all OTR tyres from Magna, offers the best result against chip and chunk and tread wear. The reinforced shoulder and sidewall protection offers excellent resistance against impacts. The carcass is all steel radial and the advanced construction with improved belt layers contribute to improved comfort and heat build-up resistance, thus longer service life.



The 26.5R25 Magna M-Terrain is an E4 tyre with a remarkably deep and robust profile, designed for heavy dumper applications in day mines, excavations, scrap processing sites and for transports in underground mines. The same wide shoulder area that is so characteristic of the MA02 is also found in the M-Terrain and guarantees perfect grip in challenging off-road conditions.