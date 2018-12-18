Magna Tyres Group opens new regional office in South Africa

Magna Tyres Group is delighted to announce the opening of a new regional office in South Africa. In recent years, Magna Tyres has been extremely successful in South Africa and the neighbouring countries. The rapid growth and excellent performance of Magna products in the area made expansion necessary to provide support locally on a 24/7 basis. Clients in the area will benefit from closer and even more personalised attention while product availability also increases because stocks can be locally maintained.

The objective is to increase the market share, focus on improving customer relationships and satisfaction in this high potential region. Michael de Ruijter, CEO of Magna Tyres Group, comments: "The new Magna Tyres office will play an important role in enhancing the Magna Tyres brand imageand strengthen our commitment to all customers in the region”. It is the next step in the worldwide expansion of the already fastest growing OTR company in the world.