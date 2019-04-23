From 8 to 14 April, Magna Tyres Group exhibited at Bauma 2019, the most important International exhibition within the construction industry. This 2019 edition, Magna Tyres performed stronger than ever before due to the 2-level stand including as much as 18 premium quality OTR, Port, Industrial & Truck tyres, live-cooking for our stand-guests, the official launch of our brand new Construction range, and as eye-catcher; the one and only exhibitor at Bauma with an impressive 30 metres long led screen at the top of the stand.

Michael de Ruijter, CEO of the Magna Tyres Group, commented: “Bauma 2019 is the event what it is all about for construction industry. Magna Tyres achieved what it set out to achieve with its appearance in Munich; we once again left an unforgettable impression and have shown our continuously increasing premium quality tyre range to the global Construction industry. Visitors from all over the world found their way to our stand. It was overwhelming, extremely intensive, but above all a very successful event including many good conversations with customers, leading OEM manufacturers, and partners. Additionally, new major opportunities have emerged on which we will focus in the coming period. The year 2019 will result in a record year for the company in terms of turnover and profitability, including strong order books and a continues growth for the next coming years”.

Official launch Magna Construction Range

During the exhibition, Magna Tyres officially launched their brand new Construction range. This introduction of 11 new tyres intended for a broad range of construction equipment took place during the announced stand party and was an unsurpassed success. The massive influx of interested visitors consisting of customers, dealers and press experienced the launch with lots of enthusiasm. The positive feedback from the visitors was encouraging and it will be only a matter of time before a large part from the construction industry is running on premium quality Magna Construction tyres.

Meet Magna Tyres Group at the upcoming events

Did you miss the opportunity to visit the Magna Tyres Group at Bauma 2019? Of course, there’s no shortage of opportunities to visit us at other exhibitions. Magna Tyres will be part of several other exhibitions during 2019, to start next month with WasteExpo, Las Vegas (US).