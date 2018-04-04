Magna's 24R20.5 AG24 flotation tyre for agri trucks and trailers.

Magna Tyres Group has announced the introduction of the new Magna 24R20.5 AG24 flotation tyre for agri trucks and trailers.

Magna has developed this very popular tyre size based on the well-known OBO Transport HD and the result is the unique Magna AG24; the ultimate all-rounder for agri trucks and trailers.

Achieving the lowest cost per operating hour and maximum reliability were the starting points for the Magna experts to develop a sublime tread pattern and an ultimate tread compound. Long, robust and 24 mm high cleats in the centre, supported by the premium rubber compound, ensure highest wear resistance. Transversely positioned and rounded cleats in the shoulder optimize the self-cleaning and improve rolling under severe conditions. Radial construction offers optimized load performance, low rolling resistance and operator comfort.