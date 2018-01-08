TyreSafe has announced its annual Tyre Safety Month Briefing and TyreSafe Awards 2018 will take place on Thursday 12th July at the Belfry Hotel & Resort, Wishaw in the West Midlands. The Briefing will feature guest speakers in addition to significant activities affecting tyre safety. Attendees will also be the first to see the materials and resources available to support October’s annual Tyre Safety Month.

All road safety stakeholders are invited to join the Briefing but spaces are limited and are allocated on a first come, first served basis. Attendance is free with the Briefing starting at 2pm following a networking lunch. Places can be reserved using the online booking form at https://www.tyresafe.org/other-information/tyresafe-industry-briefing-2018/ or contacting theteam@tyresafe.org

Briefing attendees are also invited to join The TyreSafe Awards ceremony which takes place later in the evening of the 12th July. Full programme details and guest speakers will be announced in 2018.

Stuart Jackson, Chairman of TyreSafe, said: “The Tyre Safety Month Briefing is a highly-respected conference on the road safety and tyre industry calendar, attracting an ever more diverse audience. With insightful and informative presentations from TyreSafe and guest speakers, the Briefing is a unique and valuable event. With numbers of attendees rising every year, those wishing to come are encouraged to make their reservations early. TyreSafe looks forward to welcoming you on the 12th July.”

