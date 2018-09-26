Malvern garage becomes 100th new Servicesure site for 2018

Malvern-based Daniels Vehicle Services has become the 100th garage to join the Servicesure garage network in 2018.

This century of sign-ups, achieved in less than nine months, is a record for The Parts Alliance’s industry-leading garage programme.

Daniels Vehicle Services has been meeting the car maintenance requirements of Malvern motorists for over 50 years. The former Renault specialist now caters to all makes, delivering ‘exceptional customer service’ through strong retention of trained technicians.

The garage opted to join Servicesure after being approached by the Malvern branch of Parts Alliance member Bromsgrove Motor Factors.

“Once we heard about Servicesure we were impressed by all the things we could access,” said Service Director Steve Berryman. “It meets our product needs but also offers added customer assurance; it’s a partnership that we believe will help show we are a professional garage wanting to do things the right way.”

Daniels Vehicle Services has worked with BMF Malvern regularly over the last 5 years, citing access to quality brands on key products like braking as the prime reason.

“It’s great to shine some light on the 100th garage to join in 2018 as we welcome Daniels Vehicle Services into the Servicesure network,” said Paul Dineen, Head of Servicesure. “Success this year has been down to a combination of factors".

“These include our ongoing efforts to keep adding to and improving the Servicesure programme, the efforts of our branch network to identify and approach suitable customers and undoubtedly, there’s also growing recognition amongst garages of the benefits they gain working with a trusted consumer brand like Servicesure.”

Servicesure will be actively looking for examples of best-practice within its garage network as it starts the search for a 2019 ‘Autocentre of the Year’ next month.

Garages interested in finding out more about Servicesure can speak to their local branch of The Parts Alliance or visit https://www.servicesureautocentres.com/become-a-servicesure-garage/.