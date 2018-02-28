With its constant commitment to innovation and development of product and process technologies for truck and earthmoving tyre retreading, the Marangoni Group announces a new important milestone in the pursuit of technological improvement of the compounding system of the plant in Rovereto (TN).

After the installation, in 2015, of an advanced Intermix compounding system featuring rotors with variable clearance, the next milestone coincides with the introduction of the latest generation automatic metering solution proposed by the specialised company Lawer.

The development of the retreading market and the continuous search for greater benefits for customers have led the Marangoni Group, which has always been at the forefront of research into materials and production processes, to constantly invest in technologies to meet the demand for increasingly efficient compounds. Therefore, in this context, in addition to responding quickly and effectively to market needs, they must continuously improve quality: these needs are to be met also through the use of advanced technologies for the dosing, handling, management and checking of raw materials – such as those guaranteed by the Lawer 'Supersincro' automatic meter.

Gianluca Merlo, head of Operations Italia at Marangoni S.p.A., stated: "The industrial tyre sector is driven by the ever-changing demands of end users and by the very high speed of technological developments. As for the compound room of the Rovereto plant, this new generational leap will bring higher quality to our production. Once again, this investment also demonstrates that Marangoni sets the benchmark for businesses engaged in the innovation of production processes, such as Lawer, which aim to implement high-technology projects."