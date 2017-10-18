Marangoni Retreading Systems announced last month the appointment of Martin Kalagin as Central Technical Service Director, reporting in this role to the Chief Executive Officer of the Group.



The Central Technical Service will define and implement the rules and the global guidelines, align the local plans and resources and coordinate the activities of all Technical Service Teams of Marangoni Retreading Systems Business Unit in Europe and overseas, through a team and customer oriented approach.

Martin Kalagin has been with Marangoni since 2007, holding several Management roles at the company in Europe and Asia. Before joining Marangoni, he had been working with Bridgestone for 11 years, initially as European Field Engineering Coordinator and later as Retread Business Development Manager of the Bridgestone/Marangoni JV.



“Because of his technical background and more than 30 years experience in the field of tyres and retreading, Martin perfectly understands the Technical Service requirements of our customers and is well suited to direct his organisation to meet their demands in every aspect,” stated Dino Maggioni, Marangoni Group CEO. “Through his appointment to head of the Central Technical Service we are taking another step to show our continued commitment to providing the highest possible level of customer service in the retread industry.”