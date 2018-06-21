Marangoni Retreading Systems: price increase beginning in July

Rovereto (IT) – On July, 1st 2018 the Retreading Systems division of Marangoni will upwardly adjust the sales price for rubber materials used to retread tyres in all countries of the European Area. This increase will reflect that of the raw materials used by this sector but should also be seen in the context of the current conditions of the whole TBR tire replacement market.

With the decision of the European Commission to impose anti-dumping tariffson TBR tyres and retreads imported from China, steep price increases on Chinese imports have already been recorded and a repositioning of all products being present in the market is taking place step by step. The imports of TBR tyres from China had harmed the local European industry and had led to dramatic volume losses and job cuts. With the implementation of tariffs, fair competition is starting again and the whole supply-chain of tyre/retread material producers and retreaders is now asked to restore a fair and sustainable price level which might lead to the profitability needed to guarantee a viable future for these companies. For the time being, the increase will cover the recent raw material cost increases only. The magnitude of the increase will be at a level of about +0,15 €/kg for all countries in the European region. Following the July’s price increase, Marangoni Retreading Systems will need to reposition itself too in the European Union member countries. Therefore, during the course of the third quarter, an additional price increase will value up to 6 € per tyre