Marangoni’s Highest Quality OTR Retreads at Steinexpo 2017

Continuing their successful emphasis towards environmentally efficient and high performance tyre products, Marangoni and their German OTR retread distributor Recamax will line up at the tenth edition of Steinexpo in Nieder-Ofleiden (Germany), from 30.8.2017 to 2.9.2017.

OTR specialists Recamax, already a rising force in the distribution of tyres for industrial handling and earth moving sector, have been part of the Marangoni group since 2014. By teaming up with Marangoni at Steinexpo, Recamax aim to use the international event to highlight the growing advantages of OTR tyre retreading, in relation to environmental and cost savings.

This will be the 3rd time Recamax have showcased Marangoni OTR tyres at the leading Euro-wide exhibition, one of the biggest and most significant stone quarry demonstration shows on the continent. Held in a three-year cycle at Nieder-Ofleiden, the largest basalt quarry in Europe, the event takes place in the Upper Hesse district of Germany, 80 km from Frankfurt. The 10th edition of Steinexpo will be bigger than ever before, with exhibitors from all over the world.

Luca Mai, Marangoni OTR tyres Sales director EMEA, stressed the growing importance to both companies of decreasing costs to end users in the OTR sector. The complete flexibility of the Marangoni retreading process will be illustrated by one specially prepared 45/65R45 tyre, which has been retreaded with multiple different patterns.

Beside tyre performance and the quality of the process, the focus of Recamax communication strategy will be on the proven environmental benefits of retreading.

Each year Marangoni OTR retreads save thousands of tons of raw materials such as rubber and steel, significantly contributing to global CO 2 emission reduction. Four 23.5R25 retreaded tyres provide approximately 2.500 kg less CO 2 emissions than their new equivalents (one year of emissions for an 80 sq. metres apartment).

Marangoni R&D department estimate retreading a 45/65R45 tyre for wheel loaders saves more than 50% of the oil required to manufacture an equivalent sized new tyre.

Recamax’s sales and management staff will be available at their stand (B46) for consultation with existing clients, and are especially keen to meet new customers who are examining their retread options, and looking to make their fleet more efficient.







