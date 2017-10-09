Marangoni's recent semi-annual meeting

The plant in Rovereto, really is the “heart” – operative and strategic – of the Marangoni Group.



After the recent appointment of Martin Kalagin as the new head of the Central Technical Service of the Retreading Systems business unit, a further confirmation of this fact comes from a meeting that took place in Rovereto several weeks ago. The purpose of this semi-annual meeting is to take stock of the latest news and sales strategies and it is attended by the most important Managers and Executives from Marangoni's European offices present at Rovereto.



“This meeting," explained the CEO of Marangoni Group, Dino Maggioni, "takes place at Rovereto, our headquarters, to promote contact and communication between corporate functions, central research and development and the sales force that Marangoni in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the development of sales strategies in international markets.”



During two intensive days of work, special certificates were presented to four 'long-standing' employees of the company: Roberto Santorum and Mike Carter, who have been with Marangoni for 40 years; Luciano Meta, for 30 years; Christian Asmuth, for 25 years. At that occasion, the group also held a formal dinner to mark the retirement of Engineer Giuseppe Ferrari, who, at the beginning of the year, stepped down in favour of Christoph Frost to manage Indirect Retreading EMEA.

During these two days, two important appointments were also announced: Gianluca Merlo, besides managing the plant at Rovereto, takes on the responsibility of Operations Italia, thus also managing the plant in Ferentino. Human Resources of the entire Group will from now on be managed by Michele Bergese .