Marathon’s Largest Ever Stand at Automechanika

Marathon Warehouse Distribution will, once again, be exhibiting at Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s biggest aftermarket event, which takes place from 4th – 6thJune 2019 at the National Exhibition Centre.

Marathon has been an ever-present exhibitor at Automechanika Birmingham since its inception, growing their stand size at every show, and this year they will have their largest ever presence with a huge 82sqm stand.

Marathon will be featuring brand new products and brands as well as demonstrating some fantastic innovations from EMPOWER Marathon’s industry leading online B2B platform.

The ‘village style’ stand, located at H120 will also be hosting large displays from WAI and NK Autoparts, 2 of Marathon’s key supplier partners, along with EuroFlo – manufacturers of Ultra-Premium Emissions Products.

For more information on Marathon Warehouse Distribution, please call 0845 604 1177 or visit www.mwd.org.uk.