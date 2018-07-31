Mark Brickhill appointed CEO at Klarius

With FMCG experience and time spent instigating growth at both Goodyear Dunlop and Turtlewax in the UK, Mark Brickhill arrives in his new position as CEO at Klarius Products with a strong track record of industry success.

Effective form Monday 16th July 2018, Mark takes the role of Group Chief Executive Officer which covers Klarius Products, machine specialist KMT and related tools / consumables business Emissco.

Tony Wilson, Group Chairman welcomed Mark, stating his enthusiasm for adding a “an innovative and entrepreneurial individual, with over 25 years successful UK and international business experience delivering record results” to the management team.

Mark has senior management expertise with proven experience in UK and across Europe, Middle East and Africa in both developed and emerging markets. He has managed businesses and organisations in the highly competitive consumer goods market such as Procter & Gamble and in the automotive industry. He is a passionate driver of innovation in products, quality and service offerings with an absolute focus on improvement for customers.

He adds, "I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Klarius and look forward to working with a customer focused business plan that includes developing teams and people as well as achieving commercial growth. I’ve found that a positive team culture and ‘can-do’ attitude is critical to success and that this is already here in abundance at Klarius. With strategic investment and diversification already well established, the next stage of success will be very rewarding to achieve and share with the workforce."