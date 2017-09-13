Martins Industries launches handheld automatic digital tire inflator

Martins Industries, a Canadian tire equipment manufacturer, has announced the launch of a new handheld automatic digital tire inflator. The device is the latest development in Martins’ line of tire inflation technology and has been specially designed to enhance the mobility and productivity of its users.

Of the handheld device, Martin Depelteau, President of Martins Industries, said that “once the user will set its preferable pressures, it will only require a touch of a button to repeat the inflation cycles,” allowing mechanics to deliver consistent and reliable results with every inflation.

The new handheld automatic digital tire inflator: