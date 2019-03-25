MAXAM MS302 APPROVED BY CATERPILLAR AS NEW OEM TYRE OPTION

MAXAM Tire North America is pleased to announce that Caterpillar Inc. has validated and approved the MAXAM MS302 L3 tyre for use on specific Cat ® Medium Wheel Loaders. The MAXAM 23.5R25 MS302 is currently available as a factory fitment option on Cat 950GC, 950L, 950M, 962L, and 962M in certain regions. Additional MAXAM MS302 tyre sizes have also been validated and approved for future factory fitment on additional Cat Medium Wheel Loaders.

As the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, Caterpillar machines have proven to be innovative, reliable and versatile in the toughest environments for over 90 years. MAXAM specialty tyres have over half a century of proven performance behind them – manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities with advanced construction and rugged design.

“Expertly engineered to thrive under extreme conditions, the MAXAM MS302 is built tough to exceed expectations, delivering excellent traction and customer value. In addition to the outstanding performance of the tyres, Maxam also has the support of the MAXAM Tire Global Dealer Servicing Network with over 1,300 strong and growing,” says Matthew Fagan, Director of R&D at MAXAM Tire North America.

The MAXAM MS302 features a rugged E3/L3+ heavy duty design for maximum traction and high heat resistance on loaders, graders and earthmovers. The MAXAM MS302 aims to minimize vibration at haul speeds and provide the lowest cost per hour, while the durable cut and tear resistant rubber compound eliminates the constant threat of downtime due to tyre damage. For additional information, please visit maxamtirena.com