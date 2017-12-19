Maxxis becomes official tyre sponsor for Velo29 Events

Determined to deliver on plans to dominate across all cycling disciplines, and in a bid to promote its impressive range of performance-driven, quality-made road cycle tyres, Maxxis is getting set to become 2018’s official tyre sponsor of one of the UK’s hottest road cycling event promotors, Velo29.

Currently boasting 11 Sportives and 4 Elite Races per year, including the legendary Yorkshire Beast Sportive, which is described as possibly the UK’s toughest ride, taking in over 200 miles and 5000m of climes, Velo29 is on a journey to become the biggest cycling event promotor in the country, and has ambitious plans to both grow its existing events and add new sportives and races to its calendar.

Coming on board for the 2018 race season, Maxxis will be the official tyre sponsor of each event, from the 50-mile, entry level Cheshire Cat sportive to the elite level, Klondike Gran Prix, which will form the opening round of the HSBC Spring Cup. In addition to securing brand exposure to a captive audience of around 10,000 customers and reaching over 5 million road cycling enthusiasts and professional athletes alike annually, Maxxis will also be activating this new sponsorship venture across their social media channels and through the IBD network.

The world’s biggest bicycle tyre manufacturer will use the series as a platform to engage with the road cycling community to promote its extensive range of road cycling and gravel and adventure tyres, including the acclaimed tubeless ready, feather light, Padrone TR road race tyre and the Rambler gravel and adventure tyre. Maxxis will also use the partnership to further the success of its two road racing teams, Maxxis 4 Racing and Bike Channel Canyon.

Commenting on the announcement, bicycle brand manager at Maxxis, Stephen Robinson, said: “We’ve had a solid year in 2017 with some impressive sales figures coming in across the board and our road tyre sales growing by 70 per cent. We set out to challenge the status quo in the road cycling market and we’re definitely making headway on that goal. Our Padrone TR tyre is turning heads for all the right reasons and our teams have put in some stellar performances, whilst rolling on Maxxis.

“Sponsorship plays a vital role in continuing to build on this success into 2018 and Velo29 represents the perfect event partner to join forces with. There are immense synergies between our two organisations, with both companies dedicated to cyclists of all standards, nurturing grass roots, promoting raw talent and striving to be the best at what we do.”