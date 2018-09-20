Maxxis gets huge e.GO boost with European partnership

Maxxis has announced that it is joining forces with German electric carmaker e.GO. The strategic partnership will see Maxxis create tyres for the manufacturer’s future models, using its considerable expertise and resources to deliver products that can ensure a smooth and safe ride for drivers of the innovative vehicles.

The latest e.Go to be launched is the aptly named ‘Life’. Being fully electric, the car will produce more torque than its comparable combustion-powered peers, which will present Maxxis with some very specific development challenges. The brand is set to re-engineer its premium sports tyre, the Victra Sport 5, to fit the ‘Life’, with modifications to include a unique sidewall design to help balance strength, performance and durability on the roads. Being OE on the TX electric taxi means Maxxis has plenty of experience in producing tyres for electric vehicles, making it the perfect partner for e.Go.

Based out of Aachen, Germany, e.GO is driving innovation in the fast moving sector. Its decision to partner with Maxxis is a clear sign of the increasing traction the tyre brand is gaining in Europe, as Derek McMartin, managing director of Maxxis International UK states: “You might say our work with e.GO is much larger than ‘Life’. We have a strategic partnership in place that will see our two innovative companies developing future technologies together in this cutting-edge segment of the market. Its brand new production plant sees e.GO mirroring our own heavy investment in the latest tools and techniques for highly advanced manufacturing, so we’re very confident that this agreement will be hugely beneficial for both parties.

“There has been a sea of change for us since the launch of our new generation of tyres, and on the back of that we expect to announce more collaborations with European manufacturers in the near future. As a performance focused brand, we’re delighted that a highly respected carmaker like e.GO recognises the quality we bring to its products. And it’s great news for owners too, as they will be able to experience our own innovation straight out of the showroom, and we can’t wait for drivers to test these products out on the road for themselves.”

The new e.GO Life combines maximum driving experience with convenient usefulness in an unprecedented fashion. The car has been purpose-designed as a compact, lively electric car - proving that electric vehicles without trade-offs or surcharges are possible. The manufacturer says the new e.GO Life is as agile as a sports car and as practical as a compact car, and expects to be producing 33,000 p.a.by 2021.