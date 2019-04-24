Maxxis’ High Road lands with UK dealers

Maxxis UK has announced that its flagship road tyre, High Road, is now available to order through its distribution network. Following its debut in 2018 and a string of successful performances on the bikes of UCI Continental race teams, dealers can now get their hands on the market-leading road racing tyre.

The High Road’s arrival in the UK forms part of a commitment from Maxxis to elevate its road range to new levels of competitive performance. The brand is already amongst the market-leaders in the off-road tyre sector, and the company is continuing to transfer this expertise to the road.

Maxxis’ pro-level tyre features its exclusive new HYPR compound, constructed using Silica, to give riders a 16% improvement in rolling resistance whilst increasing traction in the wet by 23%. Alongside a K2 breaker under the tread for extra protection against punctures, and a light and supple 120 TPI casing, the High Road’s advanced features are set to deliver exceptional levels of performance for pro-riders and road enthusiasts alike.

The premium performance of the High Road is further evidence of the extensive research and development program made by Maxxis. It is now the tyre of choice for UCI Pro Tour teams Roompot and Israel Cycling Academy, as well as British UCI Continental road cycling teams Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes and Madison Genesis.

Stephen Robinson, bicycle brand manager at Maxxis UK commented: “We’re excited to have the High Road land in the UK. There has been huge interest from both dealers and customers for this tyre and we know they will not be disappointed. Whilst road enthusiasts will get to experience professional standard technology and performance, dealers will also be getting a high-quality tyre that delivers excellent profit margins. The High Road is sure to be a road racing gamechanger in all aspects and demonstrates exactly why we are the world’s leading bicycle tyre brand.”

Maxxis’ High Road clincher is available now, with dealers able to order the product through Madison and Extra UK. Both tubeless and tubular models of the race tyre are also expected to land with dealers later in the year.

To find out more information about the High Road, visit https://www.maxxis.co.uk/tyre-spotlights/bike-spotlights/high-road

Full details on Maxxis’ extensive range of bicycle tyres are available at https://www.maxxis.co.uk/tyres/cycle.

