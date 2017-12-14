Maxxis ‘Iron Man’ Races to 6th in Baja 1000

Earlier this month Maxxis-sponsored enduro racer Eddie Meek embarked on a brutal 1200-mile rally through the Baja Desert, Mexico. Going head to head against motorcycles, quad bikes, trucks, locals, and the full force of mother nature, the two-day off-road epic endurance event, which embodies all that is crazy and addictive in off-road motorsport, certainly pushed the rider to his physical and mental limits. Rising to every extreme challenge the solo pro moto ironman category, where racers complete the whole course on two wheels on their own, Eddie crossed the finish line after 43 hours, 1 minute and 31 seconds to claim a well deserved 6th place.

Of the 400 competitors, from 27 countries competing in the Baja 1000, Eddie was one of only 19 to ride the whole 1200-mile circuit on his own.

Commenting on his recent success, Eddie says: “The Baja 1000 has to be one of the craziest experiences of my life, and taking 6th place in the solo pro moto ironman category is an indescribable feeling. Right now, I am overwhelmed with happiness and relief knowing that I finished. But the event was extreme, conditions were incredibly hard and getting to the end of the 1,200 miles was a huge challenge in itself.

“My Maxxis desert IT tyres illustrated why they are world renowned for being high quality, high performance enduro tyres. Even when I was confronted with injury, bent handle bars, a broken GPS tracker and a problematic oil cooler, my Maxxis desert IT tyres remained strong and consistent. Providing me with reassurance when I need it the most. I was so lucky to have a brand that gave me confidence and solidity on the track.”