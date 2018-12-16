MAXXIS LIVE THE HIGH LIFE WITH VICTORY AT THE TOUR OF QUANZHOU BAY

Maxxis UK and UCI Continental team Canyon Eisberg capped off a thrilling debut year on the High Road clincher tyre as rider Max Stedman was crowned Quanzhou champion for the second year running at the Tour of Quanzhou Bay in China.

The Cotswold star fended off stiff competition from HKSI Pro Cycling Team and H&R Block Pro Cycling rivals Ka Hoo Fung and Marko Pavlič, grabbing first place in a blistering time of six hours, one minute and nineteen seconds. Additionally, team-mate Ryan Christensen finished within the top five of the Men’s Elite classification, with Max Stedman also securing the King of the Mountains jersey to send Canyon Eisberg into a wave of celebrations at the finish line.

The victory comes off the back of a hugely successful partnership between Maxxis and the UCI Continental team, who were given exclusive access to the Maxxis’ High Road tyre back in September for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2018. Canyon Eisberg secured a trio of top ten finishes on the advanced rubber, with 27-year-old Alex Paton claiming victory in the Eisberg sprints classification on the tyre’s first ever outing.

Commenting on Max Stedman’s victory and the High Road, Maxxis UK bicycle brand manager Stephen Robinson said: “Developing high-performance tyres for some of the best riders in the business is at the heart of what we do at Maxxis, and Max Stedman’s victory caps a great year for Canyon Eisberg and our High Road clincher. We’ve worked hard to produce what is not only our fastest full-silica compound tyre tread pattern to date, but also a product that takes our road offering to the next level of competitive performance. Right now we’re really looking forward to the full consumer launch next year, where Maxxis UK fans new and old will be able to feel the increased traction and durability provided by this great addition to our road cycling range.”

The Maxxis High Road is the result of extensive investment into R&D by the leading tyre manufacturer, with characteristics such as the exclusive K2 puncture protection technology helping to protect riders over a multitude of weather conditions. The new full-silica compound on the tyre also helps to boost the bikes performance, featuring a 16% improvement in rolling resistance, as well as bettering previous Maxxis technology for wet grip by 23%.