Maxxis named OE on Yamaha YZ65

6 June - Maxxis has been named as the original equipment (OE) tyre supplier on the highly anticipated Yamaha YZ65. Yamaha has chosen the Maxx 60/100-14 M7311 30M TT for the front and the 80/100-12 M7312 41M TT for the rear; a combination perfect for any soft to intermediate ground conditions. The tyre’s lightweight 2-ply construction and the uniquely spaced tread pattern will give the YZ65 superior straight-line control and traction under acceleration whilst the optimised shoulder knob design will provide incredible cornering stability. These characteristics will combine with those of the YZ65 to deliver power, responsiveness and speed on the off-road track.

Commenting on the news, Maxxis’ managing director, Derek McMartin, said: “It is a great testament to our latest advancements to have been chosen to partner with Yamaha on such a fantastic bike. Being the OE supplier is very exciting for us and reinforces the fact that we produce excellent quality tyres that top manufacturers know can deliver top quality performance. For this to be recognised by Yamaha is a huge compliment. We are very excited about this new relationship and we are looking forward to seeing what the next phase of the Maxxis-Yamaha collaboration will bring.”

The all-new YZ65 from Yamaha is one of the most exciting and technologically advanced youth race bikes seen for many years. Featuring an all-new engine and chassis, and with styling inspired by Yamaha’s flagship YZ450F, the YZ65 reaffirms Yamaha's total commitment to the youth motocross scene - helping make young enthusiasts the best riders possible, putting them in the ‘victorYZone’ and atop podiums.

The 2018 YZ65 is driven by a newly designed 65cc 2-stroke liquid-cooled powerplant, and the YZ65's exhaust port is equipped with a mechanical Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) that gives a smooth power delivery and helps to optimize torque output for stronger performance at low to mid rpm. To enable the YZ65 rider to make best use of the new engine's strong performance, Yamaha's designers have developed an all-new semi double cradle frame, which provides light and stable handling with easy agility. And enhancing the chassis components are 60/100 14" front- and 80/100 12" rear tire sizes from Maxxis to give riders total control.

The Yamaha YZ65, complete with Maxxis M7311 and M7312, is now available to purchase from European dealers.

For more information on Maxxis and its extensive tyre range, visit www.maxxis.co.uk. More information on Yamaha can be found at www.yamahamotorsports.com.