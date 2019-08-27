Maxxis International UK plc is due a large batch of extreme 4x4 tyres, providing the UK with its largest stock of Maxxis extreme 4x4 tyres yet.

Following the successes of legendary extreme 4x4 racers Jim Marsden Rob Butler of Gigglepin Racing and Off-Road Armoury respectively, Maxxis have seen an increase in demand for their extreme 4x4 tyres.

The Maxxis Trepador (M8060) is the most extreme and most significant tyre to be imported in such high quantities from 35” to 42”, being the tyre of choice for Gigglepin Racing and Off-Road Armoury amongst countless others globally, excels over a huge range of terrain types, showing impressive puncture resistance and bringing the drivers five collective podiums over the three races of the season so far, three of which were first place wins. From the 35x12.50-20 to the largest 42x14.50-17, these tyres are expected to appeal to the serious off-roader demanding the ultimate in size and performance.

Meanwhile, the Bighorn (MT764), a mud-terrain tyre with in-built ice spike moulds and a self-cleaning tread available in sizes to suit everything from a Land Rover Defender to a Mitsubishi Pajero, is also being brought in as additional stock to supplement the offering available via Stapletons Tyre Services. The range will now cover from 30x9.50R15 to 275/60R20.

Maxxis’ flagship mud terrain tyre, the Razor MT (MT772) will be making its long-awaited arrival to the UK after performing in competition around the world for the last year. The all-new tread pattern features deeply sculpted centre blocks which maximise mud traction to deliver industry-leading traction both on and off-road. Sizes available will be from 33x12.50R15 to 315/70R17 to cover the most popular 4x4s in need of this specialist tyre.

Finally, the Creep Crawler (M8090) is designed to excel in muddy off-road conditions where rock climbing is also expected, such as in competition. Maxxis are increasing the range to include two more popular 35” sizes, the 35x12.50-15 and 35x12.50-16. The tread pattern allows tread block flexibility for maximum grip on the rocks while the tread is designed to be self-cleaning to help provide a swift transition from mud to more sheer surfaces.

The expanded off-road tyre range is expected to become available in September-October 2019 from both Maxxis and Stapletons.