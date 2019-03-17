MAXXIS’ PREMITRA HP5 RECEIVES NEW GERMAN TEST BACKING

Maxxis’ Premitra HP5 tyre has been endorsed by leading German motoring magazine Auto Zeitung in its latest summer tyre test. Achieving the ‘highly recommended’ label in assessments that saw the manufacturer up against top brands Continental and Michelin, the result demonstrates how motorists can obtain all the hallmarks of premium tyre performance without the inflated price tag.

The Premitra HP5 came third overall in Auto Zeitung’s test, running closely behind the Continental PremiumContact 6 and the Michelin Primacy 4 in wet and dry conditions, and outperforming equivalents from Pirelli, Bridgestone, Yokohama and more. The tyre has been a consistent hit with motorists and dealers since its launch in August 2016, and was the first of a new generation of tyres from Maxxis that challenged the status quo by achieving all the performance of top-tier brand alternatives, but at a much lower cost. It’s a sentiment that was backed in the latest German tyre test, with reviewers claiming the Premitra HP5 is ‘at the level of premium tyres’.

Delivering excellent wet and dry grip due to its full silica tread compound, as well as high driving stability in corners, the Premitra HP5 has been engineered to deliver ultimate control in summer conditions. Rolling resistance is improved through its multiple variable pitch tread pattern and groove design; while efficient handling and stability is achieved at high speed due to the uniquely designed central ribs. Enhanced water dispersal and aquaplaning resistance is also a key feature of the tyre, alongside outer shoulder blocks which provide superb straight-line grip and handling.



Commenting on the latest test result, a Maxxis spokesperson said: “As dealers start thinking about their summer tyre stocks, this is an ideal time for motorists to be hearing about the high performance, value and quality available with Maxxis tyres. These test results come from a highly respected German publication, and are the latest in a long line of accreditations for our flagship summer tyre, the Premitra HP5. Its clear that with results such as this, drivers no longer need to put in a position where they have comprise on safety and performance due to cost worries, instead they can have the best of both worlds with Maxxis tyres.



“We invest heavily into R&D to ensure motorists are equipped with world-leading technology that is designed to tackle whatever the warmer weather throws at them. Looking ahead, we’re anticipating another successful summer of drivers backed by the precision and durability exercised by Maxxis tyres.”



The Auto Zeitung test, which pitted summer tyres from a variety of manufacturers against each other, examined classic driving tests as well as scoping out the tyre’s rolling resistance and road noise performance. Picked specifically for the test, the German magazine assessed tyres in the 235/45 R18 range on a Skoda Superb Combi.



The Premitra HP5, which gives motorists 65 tyre options from 15” to 18”, in width 185 to 255 and aspect ratio 65 to 35, sits alongside a range of high performance passenger car products in Maxxis’ extensive portfolio. To find out more, visit https://www.maxxis.co.uk/tyres/car/passenger-car



For more information on the Premitra HP5, see https://www.maxxis.co.uk/catalog/tyre-523-1-premitra-hp5

