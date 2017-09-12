As part of the tyre giant’s plans to grow its presence in the European passenger car tyre market, Maxxis will be holding a European distributor conference in Marbella, Spain. Scheduled to take place between 11th – 14th September, the conference will welcome some of the continent’s leading names in tyre distribution, with over 14 EU countries represented, along with delegates from both China and Taiwan.

In addition to offering key distribution partners the opportunity to put the pedal to the metal on the iconic Ascari racing circuit, testing out some of the firm’s latest product innovations in the ultra-high-performance passenger car segment, several seminars and workshops will take place. The aim of these sessions will be to help distributors capitalise on the quality, value and performance offerings associated with the Maxxis brand. A presentation is also planned to update delegates on the advancements being made to the top ten global tyre manufacturer’s production facilities, including new EPR software and automated lines – both of which will contribute to more efficient supply chain management.

Hinting at the launch of a new ultra-high-performance passenger car tyre during the first half of 2018, and on the back of solid EU sales growth for 2017, Derek McMartin, Maxxis International’s managing director, believes the conference is the perfect platform to help further accelerate progress in the continental market. Derek comments: “We’ve had a very strong year across Europe and forecasts for 2018 are in great shape too, thanks to both our dedicated distributor network and a robust offering catering to the demands of cash-conscious yet quality-focused motorists.

“We’ve got a number of hugely exciting announcements to make soon, relating to both new European original equipment contracts and the launch of a next generation UHP tyre, so now is the prime time to connect with our distributors and lay the foundations for closer, more aligned operations as demand for Maxxis continues to increase across the continent.

“The conference will play a vital role in welcoming new distributors, showcasing some of our latest innovations, sharing best practice and listening to our European distributor community to ensure we continue to build on the success of the brand.”

Representatives from Maxxis International’s marketing team will be present during the event to offer advice and guidance to distributors on how best to promote and sell Maxxis tyres to dealers and motorists alike. In addition to access to the firm’s online brand centre, where distributors and dealers can download professionally designed, on-brand marketing collateral, advice on harnessing social media and targeting communications to different audiences will also be on offer to delegates.

For more information on Maxxis, and its extensive offering, please visit www.maxxis.co.uk.

