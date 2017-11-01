Maxxis will be using next week’s EICMA event to treat its fans with a sneak peak at its latest tyre innovations. The top ten global tyre manufacturer will be exhibiting at the hotly anticipated show, with plans to introduce its latest ATV and motorcycle tyres to the market. The tyre giants will also be announcing exciting new plans in the pipeline, and will also be joined by a newly crowned world champion.

EICMA, set to take place from 7 – 12 November at the exhibition centre of Fiera Milano, is expected to attract over half a million motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world. This will allow the manufacturer the opportunity to gather interest from its market directly and gain invaluable first-hand feedback.



As part of the unveiling, Maxxis will be introducing its new ATV patterns, the MS-CR1 and MS-CR2. Both have boasted to be a new generation in ATV MX tyres, and it is hoped that the event will give the manufacturer a platform to show off the tyre’s impressive technologies and capabilities. Proving to be a breakthrough in the industry, the tyres both feature a pattern bridge design to enhance block stiffness, and an aggressive tread pattern for extra traction.



Commenting on the new products, Maxxis’ managing director, Derek McMartin, said: “Our latest ATV and Motorcycle tyre innovations have been in development for some time now. Our research and development teams have worked tirelessy, tasking themselves with finding out exactly what the market needs from our tyres and formulating all the key components and technologies to achieve that. We’re very happy with the end result, and found it only apt to unveil the new products amongst such a wide audience.



“A few years ago, EICMA drew in over half a million motorcycle enthusiasts, and each year the show gets bigger and better. Of course, this provides us with the perfect platform to showcase our new products. We’re very excited to see how the new tyres are received at the show, and we’re particularly keen to spread our message that quality and performance can come at a great value.”



During the event, Maxxis-sponsored EnduroGP champion, Brad Freeman, will be making a special appearance to engage with attending fans. The Beta Boana rider, who has recently been crowned the Maxxis 2017 Enduro Junior World Champion, is expected to be at Maxxis’ stand, on Thursday 9 November, between 14:00 – 14:45, and Friday 10 November, from 13:00 – 14:00, to sign autographs and pose for pictures with visitors.



As well as launching its new ATV range, Maxxis will also be using the event to unveil a new motorcycle tyre, and make a big announcement concerning its latest OE plans. To be one of the first to witness the products up close and personal, visit Maxxis representatives in Hall 11, Stand 122.



For more information on EICMA, or to book a ticket please visit www.eicma.it. Maxxis and Brad Freeman look forward to welcoming you to the stand. For more on Maxxis, and its extensive tyre range, visit www.maxxis.co.uk.

