Maxxis Tyres launches its first manufacturing plant in India

Maxxis Rubber India, a sub-company of Maxxis Group, the largest two-wheeler tyre manufacturer in the world, inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The plant was inaugurated by Shri Vijaybhai Rupani, Chief Minister, Gujarat, in the presence of Mr. Tsai-Jen Lo, Chairman, Maxxis Group, Mr. Cheng-Yao Liao, President, Maxxis India and Mr. Jia-Ciao Liou (Gary), Spokesperson, Maxxis India.

The plant with an investment of over $400 million (Rs 2,640 crore), is spread across a massive 106 acres. The facility is currently dedicated to manufacturing of Two-Wheeler tyres and tubes and will have a capacity to produce around 20,000 tyres and 40,000 tubes per day. With this size and capacity, the company is targeting a market share of at least 15% of India’s tyre market within 5 years.

Mr. Cheng-Yao Liao, President, Maxxis India stated that Maxxis Global is targeting to become one of the top 5 tyre manufacturers in the world by 2026 and India market will play a vital role in their growth.

“We are fully committed to the government’s Make In India initiative and our intent is to Make In India for the world. We monitored the market for over two decades and then devised the strategy for entering India. The manufacturing plant in Sanand is only the first step of Maxxis’s full range appearance in the country. ” Mr. Cheng-Yao Liao asserted.

Maxxis currently serves as an OEM tyre supplier to Honda (Two-wheelers), Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata and Jeep in India. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years.

The production from the first phase of the facility began in August, 2017 and Maxxis has been selected as the original equipment tyre supplier to India’s number one selling model, Honda Activa, since 2015.

Mr. Jia-Ciao Liou (Gary), Spokesperson, Maxxis India said the Sanand facility, an integrated manufacturing plant offers all facilities from mixing to tyre building and curing, all under one roof.

“With a rich global experience of over fifty years, Maxxis utilises the most advanced manufacturing equipment and engineering facilities in the industry. We are committed to delivering the same world class quality products and services that customers in India expect and deserve,” Mr. Jia-Ciao Liou (Gary) stated.

“The plant currently employs a workforce of 600 people and we are working to extend our manpower to 2000 human resources within a span of five years”, he added.

Maxxis India is dedicated towards Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and reiterated their commitment to contribute towards the Clean India Mission during the ceremony. The Sanand facility boasts of the most efficient Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) that gives the plant the status of a ‘Zero Liquid Discharge’ facility.

Maxxis’s global product portfolio includes tyres for passenger cars, two-wheelers, light trucks, trucks, buses, ATV’s and agricultural & industrial vehicles. Globally, Maxxis’s high standards for quality, efficiency and innovation have been acknowledged with numerous honours and awards. The group has its presence in 6 continents with 21 manufacturing plants and 5 R&D Centres worldwide and develops its diversified tyre products for customers across 180 countries.

Visit: https://maxxistyres.in/