MAXXIS UK BOOSTS ROAD CREDENTIALS WITH MADISON GENESIS PARTNERSHIP

Maxxis UK has upped the ante for 2019 with the addition of UCI Continental race team Madison Genesis to its growing ranks. Sitting alongside its existing distribution deal with Madison, the partnership further solidifies the world-renowned tyre brand as a rising player in the road racing market, following a successful year with Canyon Eisberg on its premium clincher High Road tyre.

Supporting the team across established road events such as the OVO Energy Tour of Britain and CiCLE Classic, Madison Genesis will enjoy all the benefits of the Maxxis High Road, which offers riders a 16% improvement in rolling resistance, as well as bettering previous Maxxis technology for wet grip by 23%. Back in September, Canyon Eisberg were given exclusive access to the tyre for the Tour of Britain 2018, with rider Alex Paton grabbing the Eisberg sprints jersey and the team securing a trio of top ten finishes on the advanced rubber.

Maxxis UK already sponsor sister team Madison Saracen, which includes a number of top downhill MTB riders, including two-time world champion Danny Hart. This latest agreement puts the brand in prime position to dominate some of the biggest racing events in the world, as well as re-affirming its tyre manufacturing credentials, as Maxxis UK bicycle brand manager Stephen Robinson explains:

“2018 has been a great year for everyone at Maxxis UK, especially after the debut success we enjoyed with the High Road at the OVO Energy Tour of Britain. We already had a wide choice of race tyres in our road portfolio, but this really is our flagship model, manufactured for elite riders that require the best equipment to cut through a variety of weather conditions with ease. Our products have come through Madison for a couple of years now, and this latest agreement, which sees yet another UCI Continental team utilise our technology, will give retailers further impetus to stock the High Road as we build towards the full consumer launch early next year.”

Maxxis’ High Road tyre will be exercised by some of the top road racing talents on the Madison Genesis roster, including Commonwealth Games silver medallist George Atkins and Connor Swift, whose career has already been laden with victories at the 2018 Welsh Open Criterium and the British Road Race Championships.

The new rubber is the brand’s fastest full-silica compound to date, featuring characteristics such as an exclusive K2 breaker beneath the tread for enhanced puncture protection.

