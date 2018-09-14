Maxxis UK is in celebration mode after a thrilling debut of its new High Road tyre at the OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2018. After a week of high-octane drama and racing action across the country, Canyon Eisberg rider Alex Paton emerged victorious in the Eisberg sprints classification to secure a debut victory for the premium clincher on its first ever outing.

The sprint-winning tyre stayed true to form as an all-weather performer, helping to inspire 28-year-old Paton to maximum points this past Saturday on a wet stage seven in Nottinghamshire. Starting Sunday’s race in London in all-together clearer conditions, Paton claimed the sprints jersey in exhilarating fashion following a late charge from Madison Genesis rival Matt Holmes.

Paton’s victory capped off a memorable week for Maxxis UK and Canyon Eisberg, with the UCI Continental team bagging a hat-trick of top ten finishes on the advanced rubber. Among the highlights was young rider Max Stedman, who rose to 20th position in the general classification following a breathtaking 77km crit finale this past Sunday. Canyon Eisberg had exclusive access to the High Road, marking the first time it had been used in a pro peloton environment.

Commenting on the High Road and the team’s performance, Maxxis UK bicycle brand manager, Stephen Robinson, said: “Everyone at Maxxis UK is thrilled with Canyon Eisberg’s successful week at the OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2018. Heading into the competition, we knew the High Road was the fastest dual-compound tread pattern tyre we’d ever produced, but we couldn’t have imagined all the success the team were set to enjoy across the week. We’re really proud of the tyre and our congratulations goes out to Alex and the rest of the Canyon Eisberg team, who worked so hard to produce such a memorable week for all involved. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Canyon Eisberg and supporting many more victories on Maxxis tyres.”

The High Road tyre, which is due to officially launch on the market early next year, includes a raft of new technology from the leading tyre brand. This includes an exclusive silica compound that provides a 16% improvement in rolling resistance and better’s previous Maxxis technology in wet conditions by 23%.

For more information on the sprint winning tyre and all the highlights from the Tour of Britain 2018, head to: www.maxxis.co.uk/high-road.