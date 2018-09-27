MAXXIS UK SET TO WOW THE CROWDS AT THE CYCLE SHOW BIRMINGHAM

Maxxis UK is stepping up a gear this week as it heads to the renowned Cycle Show in Birmingham ready to show off the latest tyre technology and support two of its biggest sponsored stars on the BMX and MTB circuit.

Current 2x UK Flatland champion Lee Musselwhite and top Red Bull, MTB freeride athlete Matt Jones will both be performing at the leading cycling expo, as a range of riding disciplines come together for a weekend full of thrills, spills and the latest innovation in the cycling world.

Showcased through distributor Extra UK, attendees will be able to see up-close Maxxis’ newest tyres on the market, including the brand’s fastest tread pattern tyre to date, the High Road clincher. Fresh from its sprint-winning victory for Canyon Eisberg rider Alex Paton at the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, visitors will be able to preview the latest technology featured on the tyre, including a new silica compound and K2 puncture belt, ahead of its full launch in late Q1/early Q2, 2019.

Also on display at Extra’s stand, G81, will be some of Maxxis’ biggest and best tyres from the world of downhill/aggressive enduro racing, XC and road cycling. The signature Greg Minnaar Assegai tyre, alongside the Nino Schurter-backed Rekon Race, will both be available to view, alongside the new Relix race-ready clincher, which features Maxxis’ signature SilkShield technology for an extra level of protection to the tyre’s sidewall.

Speaking on the show, Maxxis UK’s bicycle brand manager, Stephen Robinson said: “The Cycle Show is always a big highlight for us as it brings together riders of so many disciplines and skill levels together to showcase some of the best products and innovation on the cycling market. This year we’re delighted to be supporting both Lee and Matt, who I’m sure will put on a great show for the thousands in attendance over the course of the weekend. We’ll also have on display some of our newest products with Extra UK, including the High Road race tyre, which had a fantastic debut run at the world renowned OVO Energy Tour of Britain recently. We’re encouraging as many people as possible to head over to Extra’s stand to hear about the latest technology and innovation we are consistently developing at Maxxis.”

Maxxis UK will be cheering on Musselwhite as he tackles the show’s Extreme Bike Battle in Hall 10, with free to attend coaching sessions also available with the 2x UK Flatland Champion.

Anyone interested in attending or learning more about the Cycle Show, taking place on the 28th-30th of September, can do so at https://www.cycleshow.co.uk/

For more information on the Maxxis High Road tyre, please see https://www.maxxis.co.uk/tyre-spotlights/bike-spotlights/high-road

Full details on Maxxis UK is available at https://www.maxxis.co.uk