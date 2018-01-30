Maxxis ups the ante with Intense UK Race Team sponsorship

Determined to maintain its unrivalled position in the MTB sector, tyre giant Maxxis has aligned itself with one of the sport’s newest, and best performing downhill and enduro teams; Intense Racing UK. First introduced to the UK scene in March last year by Intense bikes importer, Saddleback, the six-strong team has raised the bar during 2017’s season, putting in stellar performances at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, The British Downhill Series, The Enduro World Series and the iconic Maxxis-sponsored ‘Ard Rock Enduro, as well as numerous other high profile, international events.

The new sponsorship will see Maxxis become the official tyre supplier for Intense Racing UK, with all riders on the roster set to roll on some of the firm’s latest MTB product innovations, including the Minion DHR, Shorty and High Roller II. With the new DoubleDown tread technology and a range of size options now available across the firm’s MTB range, riders including elite enduro rider, Sam Flockhart, are set to take on the gnarliest of terrains and extreme weather conditions with ease.

In addition to supplying tyres to the team, Maxxis will have strong brand visibility at every Intense event scheduled for 2018. Kicking off with the HSBC National Down Hill Series in April, the Maxxis brand will be brightly displayed on the team’s kit, as well as on pop up banners in event villages, and will provide ample opportunity for Maxxis to further promote itself to a captive audience of MTB lovers.

Already boasting a cult-like following in the world of MTB, Maxxis’ bicycle brand manager, Stephen Robinson, reckons the partnership with Intense Racing UK Team proves that, despite aggressive growth in other cycle tyre segments – most notably in road – Maxxis continues to lead where others follow in MTB.

Stephen comments: “We’ve invested considerably over recent years to raise the profile of the Maxxis brand and the quality and performance it offers riders of all disciplines, but we’re keen to avoid neglecting our bread and butter: MTB. Maxxis represents high quality and high performance so it was essential for us to partner with a team that encapsulated those attributes, that turns heads for all the right reasons and pushes the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. We’re thrilled to become a part of Intense Racing UK and can’t wait to see how their year unfolds.”

Intense UK Race Team is made up of six UK-based riders including: Olly Morris, Joe Breeden, Morgan Tyrrell, Sam Flockhart, Ajay Jones and Andrew Titley. For more information, please visit: https://uk.intensecycles.com/pages/intense-racing-uk-team.